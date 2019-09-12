Threat made against Starkville Oktibbeha County School District determined to be fake

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Oktibbeha County School District leaders, said an alleged threat against a school, has been determined to be fabricated.

There was an increase of law enforcement presence, on school campuses, while police investigated the alleged threat, this morning.

A Starkville police department spokesman told WCBI after talking to individuals, investigators determined, the district did not receive a threat.

A school district spokesperson said no students from the district were involved.