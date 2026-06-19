Three arrested in Claiborne County teen’s shooting death

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, Claiborne County deputies announced three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

The shooting occurred in the area of Hinds Street and Tillman Road near the Bikini Lounge in Pattison around 5:45 p.m. on June 18, 2026.

Deputies said Dawaynemonion Hedrick, 17, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods requested assistance with the case from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

Through the agencies’ joint efforts, authorities identified and arrested the following suspects:

Rakem J. Townsend – charged with murder

Camelo Hedrick, 17 – charged with murder

Vernard Townsend (Father of the two suspects) – charged with accessory to murder after the fact, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of Violation of Miss. Code Ann. § 97-37-39 — Manufacture, Possession, and Use of Machine Gun Conversion Devices (Jeremy Todd Malone Law)

The investigation is ongoing, and Goods said additional charges may be forthcoming.

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