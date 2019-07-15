Three arrests made in Columbus armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made three arrests in a reported armed robbery.

Devin Tate, Kajarius Anderson, and Terrius Armistad were all arrested in connection with the alleged crime.

Police Chief Fred Shelton confirmed their arrests Monday.

The official charges they are facing have not been released.

The alleged hold-up happened on Byrnes Circle last week.

Investigators were able to interview witnesses before eventually learning more about the armed robbery.

Police released information they were looking for Anderson shortly afterward.

A car was recovered the next day.

More information is expected to be released later on.