Three candidates expected on ballot for Ward 2 seats in Columbus

gavel court trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There will be three candidates on the ballot for Columbus’ Ward 2 Council seat in the Democratic Primary.

Senior Status Judge Jeff Weill has ruled that Laisha, “Miss She-She” O’Neal, and Roderick Smith are qualified to run in the April 1 race.

It’s the second setback to incumbent Ward 2 Councilman Joseph Micken’s attempt to have his opponents dropped from the race.

Mickens has challenged O’Neal’s and Smith’s residency in the Ward.

He first filed with the party’s Executive Committee, which deemed that both candidates were qualified.

Mickens then filed a petition with the State Supreme Court, which assigned Weill to the case.

After listening to testimony last week, Weill rendered his decision.

