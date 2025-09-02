Three died in accidents during the Labor Day travel period

There were three fatal crashes on Mississippi highways during the Labor Day travel period

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people died on state highways over the Labor Day travel holiday period.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports the deadly accidents happened in Lowndes, Bolivar, and Marshall Counties.

As we first reported this weekend, 23-year-old Nicholas Jenkins died after his vehicle was struck near the intersection of Highway 45 and Mike Parra Road on Saturday.

State troopers wrote more than 51 hundred tickets. There were also 92 DUI arrests made.

In all, there were fewer tickets written, DUI arrests, and fatal crashes this year compared to the same Labor Day travel period in 2024.

Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Statistics (source: MHP):

2025 Labor Day Holiday Travel Totals

Citations – 5,152

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 617

DUI’s – 92

Crashes – 159

Fatal Crashes – 3

Fatalities – 3

Motorist Assist – 78

2024 Labor Day Holiday Travel Totals

Citations – 7,123

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 740

DUI’s – 122

Crashes – 155

Fatal Crashes – 7

Fatalities – 15

Motorist Assist – 72