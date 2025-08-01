Three Golden Wave baseball standouts represent MS at future games

The trio of top baseball players say the experience has sharpened their skills and will help teammates

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It may be day one of the new school year, but it has been a busy summer for three Tupelo High School baseball players.

Landon Swinney, Mason Ballard, and Jack Walter Roper were selected to represent Mississippi in the 2025 Prep Baseball Future Games in Emerson, Georgia.

“It means a lot, the rest of my life, my future,” Swinney said.

Swinney and Ballard are both juniors and can now start communicating with Division 1 coaches. They helped Team Mississippi defeat Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

“I’m excited to see what phone calls I get and what opportunities will be open,” Ballard said.

Both Swinney and Ballard say competing in the Future Games was a great experience, but now they are focused on putting in the work to help the Golden Wave prepare for the upcoming season.

“We can hit, we are pretty strong in the weight room, we just got to get better pitching,” Swinney said.

“There are a lot of people who like to talk, who aren’t in your shoes, so you have to zone in, what you are doing every single day; people who aren’t in your shoes don’t know what situation you’re in,” Ballard said.

Jack Walter Roper is a freshman at Tupelo High School and he was chosen to represent Mississippi in the Junior Futures tournament.

“It will help me a lot, pitching I faced last weekend will help me a lot, this sport is real hard, and you got to keep on working at it,” Roper said.

All three also credit the coaching staff at Tupelo for bringing out the best in every player. They are looking forward to a great year and season for the Golden Wave.

The Golden Wave is ranked in the top 20 of high school baseball teams in Mississippi.

