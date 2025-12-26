Three Injured in Early-Morning Shooting on Waterworks Road

Columbus, Miss. — Three people were injured in an early‑morning shooting on December 26, 2025, in the 500 block of Waterworks Road, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Officers responded to the area in reference to a reported gunshot victim. While police were still on scene, two additional victims arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital–Golden Triangle by personal vehicle.

Investigators say an altercation in the area led to gunfire, resulting in all three individuals being shot.

The victims have been identified as:

J.T. Selvie, 27 — transported by personal vehicle; suffered a life‑threatening gunshot wound.

— transported by personal vehicle; suffered a life‑threatening gunshot wound. Damien Cureton, 31 — transported by personal vehicle; suffered a non‑life‑threatening gunshot wound.

— transported by personal vehicle; suffered a non‑life‑threatening gunshot wound. Anthony Studivant, 35 — transported by ambulance; suffered a non‑life‑threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the case remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Columbus Police Department.