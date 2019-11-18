Three killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

“The Crown” star Tobias Menzies on portraying Prince Philip
The Golden Globe nominee takes over a royal role in the new season of the hit Netflix drama
- Advertisement -
1H ago
Kylie Jenner sells stake in beauty company for $600 million
Deal to sell Coty a controlling share in her cosmetics brands values 22-year-old’s beauty business at $1.2 billion
updated 36M ago
Master of intrigue John le Carré on his latest villain: Brexit
His new novel, “Angel Running in the Field,” examines how the British public, he says, is being “bamboozled by people with private interests,” and European allies are being turned into enemies
Nov 17