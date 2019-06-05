Three killed in Kemper County crash

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – At least three adults were killed Wednesday afternoon in another horrific crash in Kemper County.

The accident happened on Highway 45, near the Lauderdale County line.

WCBI news partner, WTOK, reported multiple victims were taken to various hospitals in the state.

In addition to law enforcement, ambulances and helicopters responded to the scene.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore described the accident as “chaos.”

One of the vehicles involved was an empty school bus.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and we hope to learn more information, as it becomes available.