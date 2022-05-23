Three MSU baseball players earn All-SEC honors

MISSISSIPPI STATE ATHLETICS (Press Release)- Three members of Mississippi State’s baseball team received postseason honors from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

Second baseman RJ Yeager was named first team All-SEC by the league’s coaches while catcher Logan Tanner was selected to the second team in addition to being recognized on the All-Defensive team. Hunter Hines was also tabbed to the Freshman All-SEC Team.

Yeager led the Diamond Dawgs with a .317 batting average and finished sixth in the conference with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs. The graduate from Lynn Haven, Florida also ranked ninth in the SEC with a .668 slugging percentage and added 15 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases during his lone season in Starkville.

Yeager is the ninth MSU second baseman to garner a first team All-SEC selection and first since Justin Foscue in 2019.

Tanner hit .285 with eight doubles, seven homers and 38 RBIs during his junior campaign. In 47 starts behind the plate, the Lucedale, Mississippi native led the league with 458 putouts and only allowed three passed balls. He also threw out seven would-be base thieves.

Tanner was tabbed to the SEC’s All-Newcomer Team last year and became the first Bulldog catcher to be placed on the SEC’s All-Defensive Team since it was created in 2008.

Hines led all SEC freshmen with 16 long balls and finished second at State in that category. He was also second on the team with 52 RBIs and 13 doubles and also legged out a triple. The Madison, Mississippi native started all 56 games and topped the Diamond Dawgs with 51 runs scored.