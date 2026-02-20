Three nonprofits receive $5,000 donations from LEAD

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three nonprofits that have helped people during the recent winter storm were recognized for their work.

The Tupelo Salvation Army, the North Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross, and Eight Days of Hope each received donations of $5,000 from LEAD.

LEAD, which stands for Lee County Empowering, Advancing, and Developing, is an affiliate fund of The CREATE Foundation. The checks were presented to representatives from the three nonprofits this morning at the CREATE headquarters.

Pat Caldwell, a board member of LEAD, said the donations were one way to thank those groups who have been working nonstop since winter storm Fern hit the region.

“Lee County was affected, Tupelo was spared, but there were a lot of areas in Lee County that needed help, and the three organizations we supported really stepped up, and we wanted to give back. What is really cool is that it was a three-way partnership. We are an affiliate of CREATE. CREATE stepped up with 5 thousand dollars, Toyota matched it, and our affiliate matched it, so we were pleased to give three 5 thousand dollar checks to three very worthy organizations,” said Caldwell.

And the CREATE Ice Storm Recovery Fund is also taking donations. CREATE’s affiliates in a ten-county area will help determine how the funds are allocated.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.