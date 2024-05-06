Three Northeast Mississippi players receive MHSAA Miss Softball honors

The MHSAA announced its annual Miss Softball winners. Three of the recipients are from Northeast Mississippi and are still fighting for a state championship.

In 3A Mantachie’s Ramsey Montgomery earned the award by batting .390 while also pitching 90 innings, striking out 155 batters with a sub-one ERA.

At the 2A ranks Lucy Cochran, the East Union freshman won the award for the second straight season. Cochran dominated in the circle pitching over 100 innings with 192 strikeouts. She also gets it done at the plate, hitting over .300 with 26 RBI’s.

Finally in 1A Myrtle’s Emma Mayer is being recognized because she is one of the best hitters in the state. Mayer is batting .492 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI’s this season.