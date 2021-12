Three people dead after fire in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into an early Sunday morning fatal fire continues.

Three people died inside the Antioch Church Road home in northern Itawamba County.

Fire Coordinator Patrick Homan says the call came in sometime after 4 AM.

The state fire marshal and Itawamba County sheriff’s office are investigating.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says it appears the accidental blaze started from an electric heater.