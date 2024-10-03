Three people pled guilty to attempted us of counterfeit

PEARL RIVER, Miss. (WCBI) – They planned to pass fake money, but something looked off.

Two people from Philadelphia and the third from Pascagoula pled guilty to possession, with intent to spend counterfeit currency in the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Court documents name Christopher Nolan, Astra High, both of Philadelphia and Bailey Gonzales of Pascagoula.

The three defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on February 4, 2025, and they each face a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service with assistance from the Choctaw Police Department.

