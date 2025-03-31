Three people reappointed by Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Boards of Supervisors regularly make appointments to various boards in the community.

It’s a big part of their job.

Today, on March 31, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors had appointments to four boards.

Two people were reappointed to the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District and one person to Community Counseling.

County leaders heard from other candidates who requested to be appointed to other boards.

In the end, supervisors voted to table appointments to the Lowndes County Port Authority and EMCC boards.

Making these types of appointments has been controversial, difficult, and rewarding.

“I am very encouraged by the fact that we have seen so many people apply and are interested in serving their community in the way they are. So it is a good thing, yet it is a hard thing to be on the choosing side of that appointment where you have to make a decision between good, qualified candidates,” said District 2 Supervisor Trip Hairston.

Supervisors are expected to make the appointments at their next meeting.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.