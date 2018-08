LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A single care accident in Lowndes County sends three people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of a maroon jeep lost control of the vehicle causing it to rollover.

- Advertisement -

The accident happened just before nine o’clock Wednesday night at Highway 182 and Hillcrest Drive.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating this accident.