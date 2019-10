LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three pre-teens were accused of breaking in to and vandalizing classrooms in New Hope over the weekend.

Lowndes County deputies said several classrooms in the 4th and 5th-grade building of New Hope School had damage to computers, projectors, tables, and chairs.

- Advertisement -

Two 13-year-old males and an 11-year-old male have been arrested and charged with burglary.

Their cases will be handled in Lowndes County Youth Court.