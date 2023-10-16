Three-star cornerback PJ Woodland decommits from Mississippi State

Mississippi State football lost a member of its 2024 recruiting class Sunday when 3-star cornerback PJ Woodland announced he was reopening his recruitment. The Oak Grove senior committed to Mississippi State in June on the same day as wide receivers Stonka Burnside and JJ Harrell.

Woodland was a 4-star when he committed to MSU and is currently ranked the 39th-best cornerback in the nation.

“It was my full intention to play in front of you all at Davis Wade Stadium,” Woodland said in a statement on Twitter. “God has another plan. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I am reopening my recruitment.”