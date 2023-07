Three-star Houston native William Echoles commits to Ole Miss

William Echoles announced on Twitter that he is committed to Ole Miss. The three-star offensive lineman out of Houston is dominant up front with his 6’3″ 295-pound frame. He hopes to continue the legacy of dominant offensive linemen to come out of Ole Miss. Echoles is the 17th Ole Miss commit in the 2024 recruiting class that is currently ranked 19th in the Country.