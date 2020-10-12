Three Sunday morning shootings has West Point Police Department searching for answers

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — It’s been a busy 24 hours for West Point Police Department after a string of shootings early Sunday morning.

It was around 2:40 a.m. early sunday morning, when police said a home was riddled with bullets on Meadowbrook Circle.

- Advertisement -

Then roughly four hours later, the same scenario, but this time on High Street. Police said no injuries were reported in those two shootings.

But the third shooting around 7 a.m. on Grove Street, left one man injured.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said all three shootings are connected, and wants the residents of West Point, to not panic.

“The safety of West Point is still in good hands, still in good shape,” said Chief Cook. “We do want to let everybody know that this is three different incidents but they all are related. There’s no one that’s going around terrorizing West Point and just shooting up places. All three shootings were connected in some way and we are investigating that now and we should be making an arrest hopefully soon.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.