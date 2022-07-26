Three suspects named in fatal shooting of Lee County man

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are named as suspects in the shooting death of a Lee County man, whose body was found in a truck earlier this month.

Twelve days after the body of 21-year-old Jeremiah Flakes was found in the backseat of a wrecked truck on County Road 1438 and shell casings from at least two handguns were found at a nearby house, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says first-degree murder warrants were issued for 42-year-old Patricia Flakes, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett, and 19-year-old Darick Moody.

“The first suspect, Patricia Flakes, is the wife of the deceased, they are currently married, but separated, she had moved to another residence where we found the shell casings. She has prior felony convictions, fraud, we believe all of this was some type of gang affiliation,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Sheriff Johnson says Bramlett was the current boyfriend of Patricia Flakes and has prior convictions out of Texas, Florida, and Mississippi for theft and drug-related activity. Moody is Bramlett’s nephew.

Patricia Flakes and Shannon Bramlett are also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff says there are more connections among family members.

“We have reason to believe they are driving some type of brown or tan SUV. We do know the vehicle the victim was in belonged to his mother, everything we find in this particular case is connected to one or another, either the victim or suspects,” Johnson said.

Sheriff Johnson says Patricia Flakes, Shannon Bramlett, and Darick Moody left the area after the shooting. And now, that more evidence is being processed, the search is on for the three suspects, wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call their local law enforcement, all three are considered armed and dangerous.