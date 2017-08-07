Three Vying For Vacant House Seat

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Three candidates have picked up qualifying papers to fill the seat of former state representative Tyrone Ellis.

All three are from Starkville.

Former alderwoman Lisa Wynn, Brickfire Project Executive Director Cheikh Taylor, and business owner Narissa Bradford are seeking the House District 38 seat.

And it appears funding education will be a focus of the campaign in the coming months.

The deadline to qualify for the race is September 19th. The election will be on November 7th.

