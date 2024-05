THS student found with weapon on campus

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Security protocols paid off at Tupelo High School.

On May 10, Someone reported to the administration at THS that a student had a weapon on campus.

An immediate investigation found that was the case.

Law enforcement was immediately alerted, and Tupelo police removed the student from campus.

School leaders said students and staff were never in direct danger.

