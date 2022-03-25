Thunderbirds zoom over Columbus practicing for show

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The US Air Force Thunderbirds are ready to wow crowds in Columbus this weekend.

The Air Demonstration Squadron drew quite a crowd for their practice this morning at the Columbus Air Force Base.

The Thunderbirds perform airshows all around the world in the Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon.

You can see the show tomorrow and Sunday at “Wings Over Columbus.” The gates at the base open each day at 10 am and the show starts at noon.