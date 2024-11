Thursday night lights: 5A-7A teams wrap up regular season

5A-7A teams wrapped up their regular seasons on Thursday night. Scores:

Tupelo 29, Starkville 14. The Golden Wave finished the regular season undefeated.

West Point 14, New Hope 7. With the win, the Green Wave clinched the district title.

Pontotoc 27, Clarksdale 20. Warriors clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

Warren Central 35, Columbus 0.

Highlights: