Thursday storms leave damage across the area

﻿MISSISSIPPI. (WCBI)- Severe storms rolled through north Mississippi Thursday night.

In Alcorn and Tishomingo Counties, trees and powerlines were reported down.

The storms moved through around 6:30 p.m. with winds up to 60 miles-per-hour.

In Corinth, local police reported they responded to numerous trees down around the city. Some were blocking the roadways and had to be cleared out.

A large tree was also snapped and nearly crushed an R-V.