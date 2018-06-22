Thursday storms leave damage across the area

MISSISSIPPI. (WCBI)- Severe storms rolled through north Mississippi Thursday night.
In Alcorn and Tishomingo Counties, trees and powerlines were reported down.
The storms moved through around 6:30 p.m. with winds up to 60 miles-per-hour.
In Corinth, local police reported they responded to numerous trees down around the city.
Some were blocking the roadways and had to be cleared out.
A large tree was also snapped and nearly crushed an R-V.
Storms also left behind quite a mess in Lee County.
Tupelo Police and Fire responded to a large tree blown onto the road in downtown.
They spent several hours cleaning up the debris as more storms rolled in.
There were also many branches blown down around town.
The nearby town of Verona was also without power for several hours Thursday night.
In Plantersville, a tree was blown down onto a home, taking down power lines with it.
The owners were inside at the time and were thankfully not hurt.
The tree left a hole in the roof, allowing water to pour through.
Plantersville fire officials said there were many other calls they had to tend to after the storms pushed through.