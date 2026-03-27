Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash in Florida, reports say

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover vehicle crash in Jupiter, Florida, on Friday afternoon, a local sheriff has told some media outlets.

CBS affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach reported that Woods was in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island around 2 p.m. on Friday, citing the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. CBS News has reached out to the sheriff’s office and a rep for Woods.

The sheriff is expected to share more information at a news conference at 5 pm on ET.

Woods recently participated in a match at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday.

In 2021, Woods was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Los Angeles. Authorities said at the time that the SUV he was driving careened downhill, traveling several hundred feet and flipping multiple times before landing on a hillside in Rolling Hills Estates, a Los Angeles suburb. Woods was trapped inside the SUV, forcing first responders to use tools to pry open the windshield to pull him out.

Woods’ vehicle had been traveling between 84 and 87 mph in an area with a 45 mph speed limit, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at the time. The primary cause of that crash in 2021 “was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway,” the sheriff said.

Woods was also arrested on a DUI charge in 2017 when Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car. Woods said later he had taken a bad mix of painkillers.

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