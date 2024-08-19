Tight end Dae’Quan Wright explains decision to transfer to Ole Miss

Photo credit: Ole Miss Athletics

Tight end Dae’Quan Wright is one of the many pieces that made up Ole Miss football’s No. 1 transfer portal class. The 6-foot-4 tight end transferred from Virginia Tech.

Wright comes to Ole Miss as a junior and will play behind veteran tight end Caden Prieskorn. With an already established tight end in Prieskorn, why did Wright choose Ole Miss?

The main reason was Lane Kiffin’s track record with receivers. But getting to play alongside Prieskorn was a big driving force, too.

“With Caden being here it didn’t really bother me. Two tight ends is scary,” Wright said.