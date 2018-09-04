It’s time to start preparing for the flu

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It is the time of year most people dread. Flu Season.

And after last year’s outbreak, some people are already getting prepared for this year.

For many people, the beginning of September means the end of summer and the beginning of college football season. But for doctors and pharmacists, it’s time to prepare for another season – Flu season.

“Well we’re trying to get prepared because we had such a horrible flu season last year,” said Kristi Robertson.

In Starkville, there have already been around a dozen cases of the flu in the past few weeks. Physicians are unsure if these cases are related to last year’s flu season or early cases for this coming one.

“Unfortunately we have already started seeing cases of the flu as early as last week we started seeing in there just here and there, but still we’re already seeing it,” said Robertson.

“We’ve heard of about a dozen cases here in Starkville. My guess is that was in the remnants of people traveling during the summer and then bringing it back to Starkville or students being out of town and out of state bring it back to Starkville. It’s unlikely it’s the influenza that we’re going to see this winter,” said B. J. Cougle.

Doctors and pharmacists started receiving this year’s vaccines last week with more coming in this week.

One of the most common questions they get: ‘Should my child get the shot?’

“CDC FDA recommends six months and up every child six months and up unless they have an allergic reaction to any egg product and then there are special formulations for that but six months and up everyone is to get the flu shot,” said Cougle.

For this coming flu season, Nurse Practitioner Kristi Robertson, says it might be a good idea to go ahead and get covered.

“Normally we would say wait until over in later September this year as soon as it comes in I’m getting mine I would strongly recommend it go ahead and do it,” said Robertson.

Cougle says that the flu shot typically covers you for three to five months. If you do get vaccinated early, he says you might need additional coverage as flu season comes to a close.