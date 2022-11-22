Timeline, history of United Furniture in north Mississippi

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – United Furniture has been part of north Mississippi for nearly 40 years, first as Comfort Furniture and in 2000, merging with Parkhill Furniture, and United Chair to create United Furniture.

By December 2008, United Furniture received the exclusive licensing agreement as the U.S. manufacturer of Simmons Upholstery.

In November 2017, United Furniture Industries and Heritage Home Group LLC announced the two companies have entered into an agreement for United Furniture to acquire Lane Furniture.

That purchase included rights to the Lane brand, the 750,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Belden, Mississippi, and Lane’s 202,000-square-foot Royal Development recliner mechanism facility in High Point, North Carolina.

