Timothy Herrington petitions court for venue chance on Jimmy Lee’s murder

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Timothy Herrington, Jr., the former Ole Miss student suspected of killing classmate Jimmy “Jay” Lee, is petitioning the court for a change of venue.

Herrington faces a two-count capital murder charge after remains were identified in early February.

Herrington is citing the extensive news coverage, social media posts, and negative publicity as reasons for his motion.

He argues that he wouldn’t be able to receive a fair trial in the county due to public ire and social media misinformation.

A new trial date is set for October 13 of this year.

