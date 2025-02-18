Timothy Herrington’s hearing rescheduled for next week

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A hearing for Timothy Herrington Jr. has been rescheduled.

It was originally set for Friday, February 21.

Oxford police say it has been moved to Thursday, February 27.

No reason was given for the delay.

Last week, Herrington was re-indicted for capital murder and tampering with evidence.

He’s accused of killing former Ole Miss student Jimmie Jay Lee.

The new charge came after hunters found what turned out to be Lee’s remains in Carroll County.

Lee was last seen in July 2022.

Investigators say Herrington was trying to cover up a relationship between himself and Lee.

A December trial ended in a hung jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.