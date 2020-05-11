Tina Fey hosting star-studded telethon to help New Yorkers

Tina Fey will host a “virtual telethon” Monday night to raise funds for those in New York impacted by the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 15,000 people there since the outbreak began. A-listers from across the entertainment world will make appearances during the one-hour broadcast put on by Robin Hood, the state’s largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia.

Local TV stations, including WCBS-TV, and radio stations will simulcast “Rise Up New York!” that aims to bring awareness to those fighting COVID-19 in the nation’s epicenter.

How to watch

What : “Rise Up New York!” hosted by Tina Fey

: “Rise Up New York!” hosted by Tina Fey Date : Monday, May 11

: Monday, May 11 Time : 7-8 p.m. ET

: 7-8 p.m. ET Watch on TV : CBS New York (WCBS-TV)

: CBS New York (WCBS-TV) Watch online : CBSN New York (in the video player above)

: CBSN New York (in the video player above) Donate online: Robin Hood website

Fey is expected to be joined by Bon Jovi, Mariah Carey, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Robert de Niro, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Jake Gyllenhaal, Billy Joel, Jennifer Lopez, Eli Manning, Idina Menzel, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Chris Rock, Sting, Barbra Streisand, among others.

Robin Hood said 100% of donations made “will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more — helping fellow New Yorkers build their lives as the city moves toward recovery and beyond,” according to its website.

New York State had 488 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours along with 161 deaths related to coronavirus-related illness. Cuomo said it was the best daily metrics on record since March 19. Through Sunday, New York City had recorded nearly 14,800 deaths confirmed by a lab test, according to health officials.