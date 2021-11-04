Tip leads to a pursuit that ended in a drug bust in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A tip leads to a Pickens County pursuit that ends in a drug bust.

Kenya Curry is facing several charges, including the attempt to elude, reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Todd Hall says the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force alerted law enforcement about drugs being brought into the county.

An Aliceville officer and Pickens County deputies tried to pull Curry over yesterday afternoon.

After a chase, Curry crashed his vehicle south of Aliceville off Highway 17 and ran but was quickly arrested.

Law enforcement seized over a pound of marijuana.

Curry has been released from jail on a 59 hundred dollar bond.