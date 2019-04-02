Tips do make a difference

COLUMBUS/STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- If you had dinner Tuesday night at Harvey’s and left a tip, that tip is going to a good cause.

The Greater Golden Triangle Association of Realtors teamed up with United Way for Happy Hour for Homes.

Both Harvey’s in Starkville and Columbus took part.

A donation jar was set up at the front to make a donation.

Tips that were collected will help rebuild the Friendly City after the February tornado.

Colin Krieger says this is just another way to help make a difference.

“The realtor association is amazing in everything they do. They’ve already donated a bunch of stuff to United Way and other causes to support victims of the storm. Now they’re going even further. It’s just a huge deal and it’s real impressive to see,” said Krieger.

Happy hour for Homes lasted until closing time Tuesday night.