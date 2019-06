Tishimingo County, MISS. (WCBI) – A Corinth man wanted in Burnsville was arrested during a safety checkpoint.

Jared Weber, 29, was wanted on a misdemeanor charge in Burnsville. During the checkpoint, investigators found alleged methamphetamine on the Weber.

He was arrested and taken to the Tishomingo County Jail.

He now faces a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.