Tishomingo County Businessman Accused Of Fraudulent Food Sales

SEATTLE, WA (WCBI) – The owner of a Golden discount warehouse is facing a federal charge of selling foods intended to be destroyed.

Silver Dollar Sales owner Randy Sparks admitted he bought surplus foods he promised would be turned into animal feed or disposed of.

The federal information says Sparks would then create fake shipping documents and papers indicated the items, such as apple juice, had been destroyed.

Instead the conspirators in the scam would reroute the estimated 197 truckloads so they wound up in Golden or in Belmont.

That’s were Sparks would then sell them to discount groceries in Mississippi and other states.

Federal court records show the Tishomingo County man is to appear in Seattle, Washington federal court later this month to possibly enter a plea.

The court papers do say that none of the food misused would have caused a health problem.

You can read exactly how the Sparks case developed here

USA VERSUS SPARKS