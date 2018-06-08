Tishomingo County deputies discover narcotics on jailed man

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alabama man is accused of trying to pull a fast one over on Tishomingo County deputies.

Timothy Thompson, 34, was arrested during a safety check point near Iuka for driving with a suspended licence.

Investigators say once Thompson was in jail he tried to get rid of some illegal pills.

However, a corrections officer saw him trying throw the narcotics away.

Thompson is charged with Felony Introduction of Narcotics into a Correctional Facility.

His bond is set at $5,000, but he remains in jail on hold by the Mississippi Department Of Corrections.