Tishomingo County deputies pull suspect out of pool after chase

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tishomingo County pursuit was apparently too hot for the suspect. Police say, they had to pull him out of a pool.

The alleged deputy dodging diver, Ronald Wadkins, was arrested on Memorial Day, May 28.

The 50-year-old, Iuka man, crossed on-coming traffic and drove through a field before taking a dip in a pool.

After getting him out he was arrested with some reported meth on his person.

Wadkins is charged with Felony Possession among other charges, and remains in jail awaiting a set bond.