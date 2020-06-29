Tishomingo Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Arkansas

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tishomingo County stabbing suspect is arrested in Arkansas.
Felix Perez was arrested several hours after the incident by West Memphis, Arkansas police.
Investigators say the stabbing happened early Sunday morning on County Road 246.
The victim had cuts to the torso and head.
She was later treated and released from a local hospital.
Deputies say the victim identified Perez as the alleged attacker.
The victim and suspect were in a prior relationship.
Perez is awaiting extradition and more charges are possible.