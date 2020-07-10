Titans Standout Simmons’ Hosts Free Football Camp

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Tennnessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons began his football career on the gridirons in Noxubee County.

Before the NFL season kicks up again, Simmons is giving back to the community that started it all.

- Advertisement -

The former Mississippi State Bulldog hosted his first football camp this Friday, June 10th, in Starkville.

Originally the camp was supposed to be hosted in Simmons’ hometown of Noxubee County, however was moved due to COVID-19.

The camp was free and kids of all ages were invited to come out and learn the game from the Mississippi star.