Tobias Smith named new Heritage Academy head football coach

Heritage Academy announced Friday that Tobias Smith will take over the football program, less than a week after Lance Pogue stepped down.

Smith is no stranger to the area. He graduated from Columbus and went on to play football at Mississippi State. He’s also a familiar face at Heritage, where he was the junior high football coach and offensive/defensive line coach on varsity from 2018 to 2019.

Smith most recently served as the offensive coordinator at West Lowndes this past season.