Tolerable for end of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Continuing to slowly find the milder conditions as the week comes to an end. Weekend brings milder temps but also our next chance for rain.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Subfreezing overnight lows, once again. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low to middle 20s. Passing clouds are expected.

FRIDAY: Finishing the week! Throughout the morning, passing clouds are possible with the expectation to clear by the afternoon. Highs will end the week in the upper 30s to low/middle 40s. Another cold night is likely, with overnight lows falling back into the lower 20s.

WEEKEND: Saturday is the day to get outdoors. Mostly clear conditions are expected with highs in the lower 50s, a few light clouds may be possible. Low 30s will start Sunday morning and by the afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s. The chance for rain will build throughout the day on Sunday, continuing overnight and into the beginning of the week.