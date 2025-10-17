Tombigbee Electric brings high-speed internet to rural Alabama

HAMILTON, Ala. (WCBI) – Tombigbee Electric Cooperative hosted a celebration at its Hamilton headquarters on Thursday — marking the completion of its expansion of broadband service. It’s called Freedom Fiber, and it will deliver internet to homes, schools, and businesses.

State and federal leaders joined to commemorate the project designed to close the digital divide in small towns and farms across the region.

“It’s an exciting day for Alabama, and an exciting day for all of rural America, whether you’re in Mississippi, Georgia, or Alabama,” said U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt.

More than 100,000 people in northwest Alabama now have access to fiber internet, a service that officials say is 10,000 times faster than the internet many homes and businesses had previously.

The service helps residents work from home, take online classes, and meet with doctors remotely.

“The impact over the last nine years connecting over 27,000 residents, businesses, and industries throughout our region, the impact can’t be measured as to what it has done for our communities,” said Tombigbee Electric Cooperative CEO and President Britton Lightsey.

“The kids can study and do homework and impact businesses, small businesses, so getting that broadband fiber to people of this state is vital to economic growth,” said Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen.

Since the project began in 2017, Tombigbee has installed more than 4,200 miles of fiber across eight counties — including Lamar and Fayette.

The nearly 145-million-dollar investment was funded through local, state, and federal support.

“When I see all of these dignitaries coming from all over the state and from the federal government into my own district, it’s amazing to me…when we work together, how much we can accomplish,” said Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Garland Gudger.

“We’re excited to be a part of it. We’ve been involved in it since the beginning of the expansion across the state and certainly happy to be here today to celebrate the achievement that has happened,” said Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter.

Congressman Robert Aderholt believes the impact reaches beyond Alabama, and that there may be more projects to come in the future.

“Broadband internet was needed all across America, so this is something that I think you’ll see the government invest in,” said Aderholt.

Aderholt said it’s their goal to reach the underserved communities.

Over 250 people attended the event, including other state officials.

