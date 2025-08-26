Tommy Duff speaks to the Rotary Club in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – He did not say he was running for governor, but the state’s richest man says it’s time for Mississippi to hit the gas pedal.

Tommy Duff spoke to the Columbus Rotary Club on August 26.

The billionaire from Colombia has been traveling the state speaking to groups. Duff co-owns Southern Tire Mart with his brother, James.

Tommy Duff spoke about the number of young people leaving the state for better jobs and how Mississippi isn’t growing its population.

He told Rotarians about the quality of education in the state. Duff is a former trustee for the Institutions of Higher Learning.

Duff also talked about speaking with current and former Southern Republican governors about school choice. A hot-button issue in Mississippi right now.

He went on to say that Mississippians expect their government to provide services but also operate with financial efficiency.

Duff believes his background provides a different perspective.

“I come to this as an outsider. I’m not a politician. I don’t have any of these political leanings that I wake up every day needing to be the governor or any of that. I have a wonderful life. I have the best opportunities in this world, but at the same time, I feel a deep, deep feeling about giving back and trying to see if I can be some type of assistance for the state as we move forward in the future,” said Duff.

Duff has not said when he might decide on whether to enter, most likely, the Republican primary for governor.

The next election for governor is in 2027.

