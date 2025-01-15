Tonight’s Lotto America Jackpot Third Largest in Game’s History

Powerball Jackpot Grows to an est. $303 Million for Tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The excitement surrounding Lotto America is reaching new heights, with tonight’s Jackpot estimated at $21.73 million with an estimated cash value of $9.52 million. This marks the 111th consecutive roll since a ticket in Minnesota won the $3.11 million jackpot on April 24, 2024.

If won, it will be the third-largest jackpot hit in the game’s history. The largest Lotto America jackpot of $40.03 million was won in Iowa on April 1, 2023

Lotto America debuted in Mississippi on May 12, 2024. Like other draw games, it features a multiplier option. For an additional $1, the All-Star Bonus multiplies all non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, or 5 times yielding winnings up to $100,000.

Lotto America also features the ability to win instantly in addition to the drawing. EZ-Match is an option players can add to their Lotto America ticket for another $1. If any of a player’s randomly assigned EZ-Match numbers match the printed Lotto America numbers, the player wins the prize amount shown next to the EZ-Match number instantly, up to $500.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a special bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The next drawing will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16

Prizes in the special Bonus Promotion drawing include $15,000, $10,000, $5,000, and two $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance Promotion drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.