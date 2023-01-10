Tonight’s Mega Millions Drawing Estimated at $1.1 Billion

Growing jackpots: Powerball an est. $360 million; Mississippi Match 5 an est. $290,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – With the prize amount building over three months, tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is worth an estimated $1.1 billion, with a cash value of approximately $568.7 million, making it the third highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was hit on Oct. 14, with the $502 million top prize split between ticket-holders in Florida and California. Tonight’s drawing is the 25th drawing for the current jackpot run.

The winner of a Mega Millions or Powerball® jackpot can take their prize in annual payments over a 30-year period on the anniversary date of the claim, or a winner can opt for a one-time lump sum cash payment.

Check Your Numbers

Two big wins remain unclaimed, one with only about one month remaining before it expires.

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize. The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on Aug. 13, 2022. It expires on Feb. 9, 2023. There are 31 days remaining for this player to claim their winnings!

The $4 million win from the Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing remains unclaimed, too. Similarly, the winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Megaball number. The player even paid the extra $1 for the Megaplier option, turning the $1 million prize into a $4 million prize. The ticket was purchased at Byram Chevron in Byram and expires on July 2.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Jan. 11, is an estimated $360 million, with an estimated cash value of $188.7 million; the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 tonight is an estimated $290,000.

