Tornado damage reported in New Site community

No injuries from tornado in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County residents were helping clean up and tarp homes of those who were in the tornado’s path.

It was around 4:30 AM when a tornado is believed to have hit the New Site community. A few homes and trailers were damaged.

Luckily, there were no injuries, but the tornado scattered personal belongings over a wide path.

A Marietta resident says he and his wife were at their home when the tornado tracked close to their property.

“It was just quick, it come through there pretty quick, it was over in a matter of a minute, probably,” said Randy Crabb.

The owner of one of the damaged homes on County Road 4111 says insurance will cover the damage and he is thankful no one was hurt.