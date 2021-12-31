Tornado that went through Winfield, Ala. confirmed EF-1

WINFIELD, Ala. (WCBI) – The storm that moved through downtown Winfield, Alabama Wednesday night has been confirmed as an EF-1 tornado.

There is significant damage to structures in the downtown area, including roof damage to a theater. Street lights were knocked down. Store windows were blown out and streets were covered in debris.

No injuries were reported.

Around 100 people used the city’s storm shelter.

The storm was part of a line of severe weather that moved through Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday.