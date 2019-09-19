Tour bus runs off California road, killing one, injuring 7
Bus ran off highway in Shandon, between L.A. and San Francisco, and down a steep embankment, authorities say
9M ago
Teacher fired after allegedly calling black students “devil” in note
Middle schoolers in Cobb County, Georgia, outside Atlanta, sent pictures of the note they said they found to their parents
40M ago
“John Doe” who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault dies
The filing triggers a 90-day countdown for an estate to be substituted substiuted for John Doe, attorneys for John Doe said
5H ago
New Epstein lawsuit details abuse and accuses aides
The unnamed accuser claims Epstein sexually abused her for three years starting when she was just 14
8H ago
Instagram plans to restrict posts promoting weight loss products
Influencers promoting diet teas, supplements and certain cosmetic surgeries may have their posts hidden or removed completely
8H ago