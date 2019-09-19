Tour bus runs off California road, killing one, injuring 7

Tour bus runs off California road, killing one, injuring 7

Bus ran off highway in Shandon, between L.A. and San Francisco, and down a steep embankment, authorities say

9M ago

bernard-awtrey-middle-school-in-cobb-county-georgia-outside-atlanta-on-091819.jpg

Teacher fired after allegedly calling black students “devil” in note

Middle schoolers in Cobb County, Georgia, outside Atlanta, sent pictures of the note they said they found to their parents

40M ago

Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey

“John Doe” who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault dies

The filing triggers a 90-day countdown for an estate to be substituted substiuted for John Doe, attorneys for John Doe said

5H ago

jeffrey-epstein-02.png

New Epstein lawsuit details abuse and accuses aides

The unnamed accuser claims Epstein sexually abused her for three years starting when she was just 14

8H ago

screen-shot-2019-09-18-at-6-33-01-pm.png

Instagram plans to restrict posts promoting weight loss products

Influencers promoting diet teas, supplements and certain cosmetic surgeries may have their posts hidden or removed completely

8H ago

